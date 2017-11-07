Fracking demonstrators stage 'slow walk' protest in Kirby Misperton

Demonstrators in Kirby Misperton took part in a "slow walk" peaceful protest near the gates of the hydraulic fracturing site.

A group of about ten people walked in the road in front of a lorry along Habton Road, delaying it from 2.05pm until 2.25pm. They then moved to the side of the road and the lorry entered the site.

Police liaison officers, whose role is to engage with demonstrators at the site on a daily basis, helped facilitate the peaceful protest. A similar protest took place in Kirby Misperton yesterday.

Superintendent Lindsey Robson, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "We've been taking a neighbourhood policing approach to protest activity at Kirby Misperton. That means we talk to people on all sides of the issue, and support and protect those engaged in peaceful protest, as we did today."