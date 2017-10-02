Two arrested at anti-fracking protests near Malton

Two men have been arrested at the anti-fracking protests in North Yorkshire today.

They were arrested after being released from a metal device, which they had attached themselves to earlier, in the road at Kirby Misperton.

Following the release at about 12pm they were both checked by ambulance staff at the scene. One man, aged 23, was taken to custody and the other was taken to hospital for treatment for high blood pressure, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police confirmed.