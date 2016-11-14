Fraudster conned couple out of 'large quantity' of cash

A 'vulnerable' couple were conned out of cash by a fraudster in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said the pair lost a "large quantity" of money after being targeted by the conman, who claimed he worked for an investment company.

The fraudster, who referred to himself as Mr Ross, cold-called the couple claiming to be from a firm called GPM by Asadia.

They transferred the conman a large sum of cash, after he told them they could earn considerable interest on their investment if they bought shares in a 'Currency Fair' company.

The couple received nothing in return, and police are now urging people to be on guard if contacted by fraudsters.

Detective Sergeant Jim Cross, investigating, said: “Two vulnerable people have been targeted in this awful incident and I want to urge everyone to be vigilant if they are contacted either by phone or email.

“If you are unsure about something always seek advice from a professional or your bank and never disclose your personal or banks details, unless you know the organisation and are happy to do so.

“If you are worried about any hoax calls please do not hesitate to contact police by calling either 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”