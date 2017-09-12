Free ‘baby boxes’ to help infants have best start

Expectant parents across Leeds can receive a free “baby box” aimed at allowing their infants to sleep safely.

The Baby Box Co yesterday began providing an educational kit which doubles as a bed for new-borns in the city.

Date: 11th Sepetmber 2017. Picture James Hardisty. Launch of the new baby box for new parents at Crowne Plaza Leeds, Wellington Street, Leeds.

It is hoped that the scheme will encourage expecting parents to use maternity services at an early point and promote access to care for all pregnant women.

The launch at the Crowne Plaza was part of Leeds Baby Week – a partnership in the city which focuses on giving infants the best possible start in life.

Sue Gibson, head of midwifery for the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “This initiative supports the information that parents receive around safe sleeping and reducing the risk of cot death. But it is much more than that: parents have access to a wealth of information, in the form of short films made by the maternity team in Leeds about pregnancy, birth and caring for their babies.”

The boxes are made from durable cardboard, come with a firm foam mattress, and replace the need for cot or Moses basket. To receive a free Baby Box, people need to complete the Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust syllabus on www.babyboxuniversity.com.