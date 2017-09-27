Fresh appeal after burglars stole cash and car in Bradford

Have your say

Police investigating a burglary in Bradford where a car was stolen have issued a fresh appeal.

The burglary happened on August 10, after the thieves entered the home in Wilsden Old Road, Harden, and stole cash and a spare car key.

The victim discovered one of the offenders, a man, sat inside his black Toyota Hilux car when he returned home at 6pm.

They then drove with the victim's car.

Police today released an E-Fit image of man they are trying to trace in connection with the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170368233.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.