Fresh appeal after robbers target shop in Bradford

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal after robbers targeted a shop in Bradford.

Two men entered the store in Otley Road during the robbery, which happened at about 11.15am.

CCTV stills.

One threatened a member of staff before stealing cash from the till, while another held the shop doors open.

A third man was also spotted outside the store.

The shop worker was not hurt during the robbery, which happened on October 16.

And today, police issued CCTV stills and an E-Fit image of men they are trying to trace in connection with the offence.

The first suspect - who is pictured in the E-Fit image - is described as an Asian man, about 17-18-years-old, 5ft 9ins tall and of very slim build.

He was wearing a grey hoodie with a large, round logo on the back and dark tracksuit bottoms with a white logo on the upper left leg area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bradford District CID via 101, quoting reference 13170480255.