Fresh appeal to trace man one year after alleged rape of woman

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Bradford have released an image of a man they are trying to trace.

The alleged rape is believed to have happened in May, 2016.

And today (Tuesday), police have have appealed in their search for Nicolae Fratutescu, 47.

The Romanian national is being sought by officers in connection with the alleged offence.

He is described as being of slim build and around 5ft 7ins tall, and is known to wear glasses.

Detective Inspector Victoria Lawrance, of the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We have made extensive enquiries to trace Mr Fratutescu and are now appealing to the public to help us find him.

“The allegations are of a serious nature and it is important we find him, so we can speak to him about them.

“We do not believe he poses a wider risk to the public, but would ask for anyone who sees him not approach him and contact police."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit on 101.