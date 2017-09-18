Fresh appeal to trace suspect after attempted burglary in Bradford

Have your say

Detectives investigating an attempted burglary in Bradford have made a fresh appeal for information.

A man was seen approaching a home at The Avenue, in Clayton, at around 9pm on September 6 and trying to open the back door.

An E-Fit image of the suspect.

The door was locked and fled the scene in the direction of Bradford Road.

After he fled, the witness followed the suspect and confronted him, but he denied entering the property.

Police said CCTV images showed the man had tried to force his way into the home.

Officers have released an E-Fit image of the suspect they are trying to trace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.