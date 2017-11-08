Fresh arrests after automatic weapon fired in Bradford

Have your say

Detectives have made fresh arrests as part of an investigation after an automatic weapon was fired in Bradford.

Police launched the investigation after shots were fired in Hill Top Road on October 20, causing damage to properties and vehicles in the area.

A 26-year-old man, from Leeds, appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on October 28 and was remanded into custody after being charged in connection with the offence.

And today two men, aged 17 and 18, were arrested in Bradford over the firearm discharge.