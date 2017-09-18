Fresh attempt to agree city’s plan

YORK residents today get to have their say on the latest attempt to draw up a plan to meet the city’s future housing needs.

The city’s council has repeatedly failed to agree the document, known as the local plan, amid rows over the scale of housing proposed.

The then Labour administration set out a plan for around 1,100 homes a year in 2013 and today the Conservative-Liberal Deomcrat coalition will present the latest version based on the building of 867 new houses each year.

Councillors have been repeatedly warned by city officials that the failure to agree a local plan makes York more vulnerable to unwanted planning applications.

The local plan is a key document planning inspectors consider when considering developers’ appeals against planning permission decisions.

Council leader David Carr said: “We believe this plan strikes the right balance between finding the amount of land to provide homes and employment opportunities while protecting our greenbelt and the special character and setting of York.”

Every household in the city will receive information about the latest version of the local plan and eight consultation events will be held in the coming weeks.

Council interim deputy leader Andrew Waller said: “The plan is about far more than numbers of houses and sites for jobs. It shows how we will encourage developments to be good for the environment and for people – creating a pleasant, healthy city we can all enjoy.

“There are many ways to get involved and have your say, so please join in through Our City, online or in person at one of the many public events.”

More details about the local plan and the consultation are at www.york.gov.uk/localplan.