Fresh call to scrap Humber Bridge charges

Business leaders have called for the Humber Bridge toll to be scrapped.

The Hull & Humber Chamber of Commerce has requested that the Government give the bridge the same treatment as the Severn Crossings and abolish its tolls by 2018.

Its chief executive Dr Ian Kelly said since tolls were reduced the volume of trade between the north and south banks of the river had increased and that abolishing the toll altogether would enhance this even further.

The charge for crossing brings in £15m a year with the proceeds used for its maintenance and serving a significant debt.

Dr Kelly said: “The economic case for abolishing the tolls on the Humber Bridge has already been proven by the near 50 per cent increase in traffic volumes since the cost of the crossing was reduced to £1.50 for cars.

“There has been a corresponding increase in trade between the North and South banks of the river and writing off the remaining debts would save commuters who use the bridge daily around £700 a year putting more money into our local economy. The Humber is riding the crest of an economic wave at the moment with the rapidly growing renewables industry and Hull’s year as City of Culture and we want to see this economic momentum stay in top gear and scrapping the bridge tolls would support that.”

The Chamber’s call comes after Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns announced that the tolls on the Severn bridges between Wales and England will be scrapped by the end of next year.

Mr Cairns said the decision in Wales showed the Government “is committed to strengthening the Welsh economy”.

Dr Kelly said the arguments Mr Cairns makes for Wales are just as valid for the Humber region.

Responsibility for its upkeep rests on the Humber Bridge Board, comprising members of the four neighbouring councils.

Concerns were expressed earlier this year by local MPs that scrapping the toll would put Council Tax bills up.

The Yorkshire Post made efforts to contact the Humber Bridge Board for comment but calls to its external public relations agency were ignored.