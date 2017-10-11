From Barnsley to London - Asos launches same day delivery

Have your say

High fashion online firm ​Asos has launched its first same day delivery service, which kicks off in London​ ​and will be rolled out to other UK cities in the coming months.

Asos said the service will be powered by ​​its Barnsley warehouse colleagues.

A​sos​ Instant will be ​initially be ​available to customers ​in any of London’s 122 postcodes, on orders placed before 10am​ from​ Sunday ​to​ Friday.

The service will cost £12.95 per order, which Asos said is in line with other same day delivery prices. Parcels will be delivered between 6​pm and​ 10pm on the same day. Availability in other major cities around the UK will follow in the coming months.

Asos, whose high-profile fans include singer Rita Ora and ​former ​US First Lady Michelle Obama, has its main warehouse in Barnsley and is the town's biggest employer.

It is investing £23m in the warehouse this year.

The investment includes relaxation spaces, as well as the creation of a well-being centre for staff and new office space.

The warehouse, which employs around 4,000 people, was recently awarded ISO 9001/14001/18001 accreditation for exceptional management, environmental management and health & safety.

It was also awarded an ROSPA Gold Award for workplace health and safety.

Asos describes itself as a global fashion destination for 20-somethings, selling cutting-edge fashion.

It sells over 85,000 branded and own-label products to almost every country in the world.