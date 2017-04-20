From rail lines to broadband: Business group’s plan to boost Yorkshire economy

UPGRADES TO key rail lines, improved airport access and increasing road capacity in Yorkshire are among transport measures business leaders are calling for as part of a plan to add £13bn to the regional economy by 2024.

A new report from the CBI calls for more work to maximise the impact of the proposed HS2 high speed rail line to Yorkshire and recommends investment in broadband connections.

Delivering the government’s commitment to electrification of the trans-Pennine rail route, as well as upgrading the Calder Valley Line, are among the other demands.

The report reveals 73 per cent of firms want to see devolution of key powers from Whitehall to the region.

Beckie Hart, the CBI’s director for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “England’s infrastructure is the arteries and veins without which the country its economy and businesses function.

“But with 55 per cent of Yorkshire firms dissatisfied with the state of our region’s roads, rails and ports, it’s vital the pace of taking action and delivering improvements is stepped up.

“Infrastructure is a key driver of productivity. By making it easier for staff to get to work and by better connecting companies to their customers, markets overseas and supply chains, we could do a great deal to lift England’s productivity.

“Moreover, ramping up trade with international partners – old, new and in all corners of the world – will be crucial to making a success of Brexit.

“This makes it doubly important to better connect firms to these markets, particularly through the Government’s commitment to a long-term aviation strategy and giving our regional airports a new lease of life.”

The CBI’s report has been published as Bradford Council calls on the Government to focus on driving up educational standards and transport connections to improve the prospects for the city’s economy.

Responding to the Government’s proposals for a new industrial strategy to prepare Britain for life outside the European Union, Bradford Council has called for investment to be better balanced between North and South.

One of its major priorities is to ensure the proposed east-west high speed rail line connecting the North West and Yorkshire, known as Northern Powerhouse Rail, should have a station in Bradford.

The authority has also called for the final strategy to have a bigger focus on driving up educational standards.

Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said: “I welcome the fact that government is thinking about what actions will best help support industrial growth.

“With a large, young working-age population, Bradford has amazing potential to contribute further to the nation’s economy.

“With the right input into actions that support the economic growth locally, we can prosper.”

The Government’s industrial strategy is designed to deliver on Theresa May’s pledge to create “an economy that works for everybody” and to tackle the UK’s low productivity levels as it leaves the EU.

Bradford Council’s Producer City Board, which brings the authority and businesses in the city together, is drawing up an economic growth plan which is due to be published later this year.