From ‘Yes, we can’ to No, you can’t’: 5 things President Trump has done since taking office

Donald Trump may have been President of the USA for just 24 hours but he has already signed his first orders in office.

They include “repealing and replacing” former President Obama’s trademark health care reforms and setting his own agenda.

Obama was elected eight years ago on the slogan, “Yes, we can”. His successor is so far taking the opposite approach in many areas.

Here is what President Trump has done so far:

1. Cabinet appointments

Trump’s first act was to sign a waiver allowing General James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis to serve in his cabinet as Defence Secretary, despite the retired officer having left the military less than the legally required seven years ago.

Mattis was quickly confirmed by the Senate and sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence, along with Marine General John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security.

2. Scaling back Obamacare

Next, he signed an executive order directing government agencies to “minimise the economic burden” of Obamacare, though it remains to be seen how that will be done and what the consequences will be as no further details have been given.

3. Housing policy U-turn

Trump has also reversed one of Obama’s final policies as president that could have made buying a house possible for people with low credit scores by lowering mortgage insurance premium rates.

4. Revamped the White House website

The White House website has undergone a revamp and currently lists just six agenda issues: military, energy, foreign policy, jobs and growth, trade deals and law enforcement.

There is no mention of LGBT rights or healthcare as of yet, but Trump’s pledge to revoke Obama’s climate change strategy has been added, to the dismay of environmentalists.

5. National Day of Patriotism

Trump has also declared a National Day of Patriotism on an as-yet-unconfirmed date, according to spokesman Sean Spicer.

The proclamation is in line with the emphasis on “America First” that dominated his 15-minute inaugural address.

“We will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American,” Trump told the crowds, promising that “every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families”.

Saturday saw millions of people take to the streets around the world to march for women’s rights and equality, which many see as threatened after Trump made numerous misogynistic and racist comments during his election campaign.