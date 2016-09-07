Fruit Market homes plans given green light

A £17m housing development in Hull’s burgeoning arts and cultural quarter has been given the green light by councillors today.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of plans by the Wykeland Beal joint-venture company for 109 mews-style homes and commercial units in the city’s Fruit Market.

However they made it a condition of the planning approval that a building, which was due to be knocked down - a former bank on the corner of Queen Street and Blanket Row where dockers used to get their pay - is kept as part of the area’s heritage.

Richard Beal, Chairman and Managing Director of Beal Homes, said: “Creating a new residential community is an essential element of making the Fruit Market a vibrant, sustainable and successful area and approval of this planning application is another major milestone in this hugely exciting regeneration project.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the planning committee for their support for these plans.

“We will now focus on working with the council to discharge the planning conditions and we look forward to delivering a distinctive development of exceptional quality of which the city can be very proud.”

However local historian John Morfin, who spoke against the development, said: “I think the councillors showed weaknesses in not addressing more of the deficiencies of the design. This is a particularly significant part of the Old Town conservation area which requires a particularly high quality housing development and what has been approved is not that.”

The company has had more than 700 expressions of interest in the new homes - including 100 from visitors to a pop-up marketing suite in Humber Street during last weekend’s Freedom Festival.

Work is expected to begin on the first properties early next year and the residential scheme should be completed by the end of 2019.

Approval was given at the same meeting to plans to fly 180 City of Culture flags from roof trusses at Paragon Station.

The flags will be hung this month and stay up till the end of 2017.