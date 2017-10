FULL LIST: All the bus services diverted due to roadworks in Leeds this week

Have your say

A total of nine bus services in Leeds have been redirected tonight and all this week due to roadworks .

Tonight and until Friday 3, from 7pm until midnight, multiple streets will be closed.

The closed roads:

-Town Street

-Stanningley Rd

-Henconner Lane (Town End) roundabout will be closed due to roadworks.

Bus services affected:

14 Pudsey - divert via Bramley Town St, Back Lane to Stanningley Road

14 Leeds - divert via Stanningley Rd, Rossefield Drive, Rossefield Approach to BramleyTown Street

16 16A Pudsey - divert via Henconner Lane, Slip Rd, Stanningley By-Pass, Slip Rd, Swinnow Road, Swinnow Lane to Intake Lane

16 16A Whinmoor - divert from Intake Lane via Swinnow Lane, Swinnow Road, Slip Rd, Stanningley By-Pass, Stanningley Road, Armley Ridge Road to Armley Town Street and normal route

72 Bradford - divert from Henconner Lane via Slip Rd, Stanningley By-Pass, Slip Rd. Swinnow Rd, Swinnow Lane, Stanningley Rd to normal route

72 Leeds - divert from Stanningley Rd via Swinnow Rd, Swinnow Lane, Slip Rd, Stanningley By-Pass to Stanningley Road

86A Bramley - will start and terminate at Bramley First Bus Depot