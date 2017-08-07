Funding to help Allied go for growth

AN engineering business is investing in its manufacturing base after securing a strong order book.

Grimsby-based business Allied Protek Engineering Solutions Limited has gained extra funding from Barclays to support its expansion plans. The new funding will make it easier for the business to tender for larger contracts, as well as supporting the growth of its sister company, Humber Recruitment.

Paul Wilson, the managing director, said: “We’ve recently seen a growth in orders, both in the UK and overseas, and the new funding stream will enable us to develop our manufacturing and testing capabilities.

“Humber Recruitment specialises in recruitment to the engineering and manufacturing sector, and has also benefited from new funding.”

Allied Protek, which employs more than 100 staff, is expected to secure a full year turnover of more than £11m.