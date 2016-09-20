Fundraising drive launched as illness fells Sheffield’s Big Lad

A FUNDRAISING campaign has been launched to help pay for the treatment of a beloved Sheffield work horse named Big Lad.

The Clydesdale shire horse often gives demonstrations of traditional farming methods and can usually be spotted at a 16th-century manor lodge.

Big Lad with Manor Lodge farm ranger Ethel Worthington. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

But he has recently been under the weather and following blood tests Big Lad was diagnosed with laminitis - a painful inflammatory condition of the tissues.

Staff and volunteers at Manor Lodge in Sheffield, are waiting for the results of ultrasound and blood tests to find out how serious the illness is, and have launched a campaign to help pay for his medical treatment.

Farm ranger Ethel Worthington said: “We are very sad that Big Lad is ill. Big Lad has been part of our team for many years and is much loved by staff, volunteers and the public. We hope he gets better very soon.

“We are crossing our fingers that it is not so serious but for now he is on painkillers and antibiotics. He can’t feed on grass so is having to stare longingly at the donkeys Rosie and Lilly as they frolic in the field.

“We want to get Big Lad on the road to recovery as soon as possible. Any donations towards Big Lad’s vets fees would be greatly appreciated and could help make a big difference.”

Working horses like Big Lad were a common sight around Manor Lodge.

Manor Oaks Farm had four when it was sold in 1938 to make way for the Manor housing estate.

Now the horse is key attraction at the restored farmhouse and is available for hire across Sheffield.

So far about £200 has been donated to help Big Lad, and plenty of people have left messages of support.

John Clarke wrote: “He has helped so many children and adults at outside open days to realise their potential - it’s our time to pay him back.”

Helen Herman, who donated £30, wrote: “Get well soon.”

If you would like to help, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/BigLad.