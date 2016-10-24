Funds set to help refugee children

Leeds community projects which welcome refugees and asylum seekers into the UK are set to receive a boost thanks to a new funding programme.

The New Beginnings Fund, supported by Leeds Community Foundation, is now open for applications from Leeds, Wakefield and Bradford to support community projects which are trying to help tackle the ongoing refugee crisis.

A number of different funders from across the UK have pledged their support to the Fund, which has already run a successful ‘pilot’ grants programme that resulted in £506,000 awarded to local groups.

Round two is now open for applications for funding. The Fund is particularly interested in hearing from community groups and specifically those that are supporting and welcoming refugee and asylum seeking children, including unaccompanied children.

The contributors to this second round are BBC Children in Need, Oak Foundation and Pears Foundation. A total of £440,000 has been raised to date.

Managed by UK Community Foundations, the Fund will be paid out through community foundations across the UK, including Leeds Community Foundation.

Sally-Anne Greenfield, Chief Executive of Leeds Community Foundation, said: “We want to ensure this vital funding is distributed to local projects working with refugees and asylum seekers to help people integrate into local communities and their new home.”

The deadline for expressions of interest is October 30.

Local projects can apply through Leeds Community Foundation. Full details applications forms can be downloaded from www.leedscf.org.uk/new-beginnings