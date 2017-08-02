Funeral services firm sees profits rise

Funeral services provider Dignity saw underlying pre-tax profits rise nine per cent to £46.1m in the 26 weeks to June 30.

Last year, in the 26 weeks to June 24 the company reported underlying pre-tax profits of £42.4m.

Following a strong start to the year, with the number of deaths seven per cent higher than last year in the first quarter, the half year concluded with the number of deaths two per cent higher than the same period in 2016, the company said.

Dignity acquired 14 funeral locations and one crematorium for an aggregate investment of £23.4m, in the period.

Mike McCollum, chief executive of Dignity, said: “The year has started well for the group, with good operational performance, continued excellent customer survey results and further acquisitions of established funeral businesses. The group’s expectations for the full year remain unchanged.

“As a board, we remain alert to the strategic challenges facing the Group in a changing and increasingly competitive environment.

“This is reflected in the ongoing development of our digital strategy and the leadership we have demonstrated in calling for proper regulation of pre-arranged funeral plans.

“We will continue to review the scope of our service offering in the light of changing consumer demands and build on our strong market-leading position.”