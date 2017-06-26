Future Farmers: Never too late to consider switch to agriculture

My path into the agricultural sector was not what you could call the conventional route; I spent six years previously working in the sports sector.

In this previous role I was helping to deliver national sporting facilities to ensure a lasting legacy for community sport, as a result of the London 2012 Olympics, but despite this background I do believe there are a number of transferable skills which I have been able to apply to my new role as a grain merchant, trading in Yorkshire.

Campbell and Penty Ltd is an independent grain and seed merchant which has been trading since 1921 and spans four generations. Along with mainstream cereals they also specialise in the marketing of malting barley, and other niche crops such as beans.

I joined Future Farmers of Yorkshire shortly after I started in the business and have always had an extremely warm welcome when attending any events, all of which have increased my knowledge of the industry and have been a good opportunity to meet new faces.

One of the main challenges in this highly competitive industry is knowing exactly what your customer requires. As a grain merchant, you are the link between the farmer and the processor. Being aware of what the processor requires, means you can advise the farmer what they should grow. Malting barley is a good example of this because there are many new varieties being pushed upon growers but, unless the maltsters require them, they simply won’t command a premium. This is where being an independent business is advantageous, as it allows us to give impartial advice and sell to any number of outlets.

Without doubt, communication with both farmers and processors is changing as technologies evolve and grain is entering a growing food supply chain. Despite the growth in email and online platforms to trade grain, I don’t believe this will ever completely substitute personal interaction due to the nature of the commodity being traded and the individuals involved. I do feel however that it is important to be able to interact in a variety of mediums as no one farmer or ‘end user’ is the same and you have to be able to be in touch with them all by whichever means they prefer.

It will be interesting to see what effect Brexit will have on both access to trade markets and policy on food production, as this will ultimately have an effect on what is grown and traded in this country. I do believe there should be optimism for the future though, for example the potential increased use of malting barley in emerging economies along with the global growth in premium craft beers.

My advice to anybody thinking of entering the agricultural sector, and particularly as a female, is two-fold. One is that it’s never too late to come into the industry and I’m sure you will find previously gained skills will stand you in good stead. Secondly, I feel that being a female does not put you at a disadvantage. It is refreshing to see the increasing number of females in the sector along with the breadth of roles they take on.

