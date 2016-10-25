Future of Harrogate transport to be scrutinised

Road, rail and air transport bosses will discuss the future of local transport at the next meeting of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

Covering everything from local bus and rail services to national and international air links, the meeting is designed to give local businesses a chance to hear the latest news – and put their needs to those with the power to act on their behalf.

Leeds Bradford Airport, Virgin Trains, Northern Trains and the Harrogate Bus Company will all be represented on the programme. There will also be an opportunity for audience members to ask questions and debate the issues raised.

Chamber chief executive Sandra Doherty said: “Whether it’s having the right routes and timetables to enable staff to get to work, or ensuring Harrogate is closely linked to other cities and countries to enable better international trade, it’s something that affects almost every business in some way.”

Tony Hallwood from Leeds Bradford Airport will give updates on developments at the airport including access via road and rail, with the planned parkway station, parking and drop-off facilities, and route developments over the coming year. Alex Hornby, chief executive at Harrogate Bus Company will cover the flagship 36 bus and plans for investment in new technology.

Paul Barnfield of Northern Rail will discuss improvements to Harrogate station, car parking, refurbished rolling stock on the Harrogate line and doubling the frequency of services and Suzanne Donnelly of Virgin Trains East Coast will talk about increased regular services from Harrogate to London.

The open meeting will be held at the Crown Hotel, Crown Place, Harrogate on Monday November 7.