Gala at Leeds theatre is tribute to dance pioneer

West Yorkshire Playhouse is to stage an evening of dance in tribute to Yorkshire-born dance pioneer Nadine Senior MBE.

The founding principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance died in January 2016 aged 76.

Phoenix Dance Theatre and Northern School of Contemporary Dance will join forces for the The Celebration Gala for Nadine Senior at the Leeds theatre from 7pm on Sunday October 8.

The evening promises to be a dazzling celebration of one of the most influential dance champions of her time who, through her educational vision, teaching and leadership, went on to inspire generations of dancers, choreographers, teachers and dance leaders worldwide.

Set to be a highlight of the Leeds dance calendar, the gala includes performances from Phoenix Dance Theatre, Northern School of Contemporary Dance (NSCD), Darshan Singh-Bhuller, RJC Dance and many guest artists, national and international, who worked with Nadine over the past 40 years. The evening will also feature live music, film, poetry, and guest speakers

A special performance of Robert North’s Troy Game - one of Nadine’s favourites – will be restaged by Julian Moss and performed by Phoenix Dance Theatre, RJC, Northern School of Contemporary Dance with guests Martin Hilton, Paul Liburd and Hugh Davies.

Sharon Watson, Phoenix Dance Theatre’s artistic director, said: “Like so many others, I would not be doing what I do today if it wasn’t for the inspiring leadership Nadine gave. I’m delighted that we can pay tribute to such a motivating and influential woman with an evening of amazing dance talent, all of whom she inspired.”

Janet Smith MBE, principal of Northern School of Contemporary Dance said: “I am delighted that Northern School of Contemporary Dance is collaborating with dance partners across the city and artists from the UK, Europe and the US in celebrating the visionary leadership of our founding Principal, Nadine Senior, and the continually resounding impact of her work. This will be a very special event for us in paying tribute to an extraordinary woman who championed the value of arts education from a young age in achieving the highest aspirations for all.’

The Celebration Gala for Nadine Senior is at West Yorkshire Playhouse on Sunday 8 October at 7pm

Tickets are on sale now priced from £15

Book online at wyp.org.uk or call the Box Office on 0113 213 7700.