'Game of Thrones' coup for Harrogate shop

Renowned stationer Jespers of Harrogate may be be besieged by legions of Game of Thrones fans after being named the only North Yorkshire stockist to offer some special edition pens based on the hit TV series.

Top Italian pen manufacturer Montegrappa has produced its own homage to the show with a new collection of Game of Thrones-inspired writing instruments.

And it has selected Jespers as one of just a handful of companies across the North of England to stock the exclusive pens.

For fans of Games of Thrones, it's manna from heaven - if you've got a spare couple of hundred quid, that is!

Managing director Peter Jesper said: “We’re honoured to be chosen by Montegrappa as a stockist of their Game of Thrones pens.

"This is serious fine writing memorabilia for serious fans, and we’re sure there’ll be a big demand for them.

"Even if you don’t want to buy one, pop in to our store for a look because they really are beautiful and we love showing them off.”

Acclaimed by critics and adored by viewers, the epic fantasy drama series Game of Throne first premiered on HBO in 2011 and has one of the largest fandoms in the world.

Famous fans include the novelist Margaret Atwood, former Great British Bake Off present Sue Perkins and comedian Al Murray.

The television series is based on a series of fantasy novels by George RR Martin called A Song of Fire and Ice inspired by the treachery, intrigue, inter-dynastic conflict and bloodshed of Europe’s medieval kings and queens.

The Montegrappa pens are based on four of the houses in Game of Thrones: Baratheon, Lannister, Targaryen and Stark.

Each pen is personalised with the dynasty insignia on the cap tops and clips, comes in lush resin colours with palladium, yellow or rose gold plated trims and is presented in a beautiful themed collectors box too.

They are available from Jespers with the fountain pen costing £220 and the matching ballpoint pen £185.