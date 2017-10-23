Games of Thrones' star mystery 'visit' to Harrogate

Was any of the BBC's new drama Gunpowder filmed at Ripley and did its star, Kit Harington, really go for a drink in Harrogate?

A couple of readers have gotten in touch since its bloodthirsty debut on Saturday night to say: (a) some of this high profile 17th-century thriller based round Guy Fawkes' attempt to blow up Parliament, were filmed at Ripley Castle.

and

(b) that Game of Thrones star Kit, who plays Robert Catesby, one of the plotters who turns to treason amid the crackdown on Catholics during the reign of James I, was seen in Harrogate during the shoot.

Having looked into this, all we can discover for certain is that:

The series co-starring Lord of the Rings actress Liv Tyler, gritty Scottish actor Peter Mullan and Sherlock's Mark Gatiss, was shot by successful production company Kudos at the start of this year mainly at Dalton Mills which has had to pass for various mansions and the streets of London.

A former Victorian textile factory, in recent years Dalton Mills has become home to all sorts of big-name productions from Peaky Blinders to Bill Nighy movie The Limehouse Golem.

Other places used in the filming include Kirkstall Abbey in Leeds, Oakwell Hall at Birstall near Batley and East Riddlesden Hall near Keighley.

As for being spotted around town, heart-throb Kit was certainly seen enjoying a drink at Oracle in Leeds in April.

As for Harrogate, there is no evidence of any link with Gunpowder, which is currently running for three episodes on a prime Saturday night spot on BBC1.

Unless you know differently?