Gang of 10 men armed with weapons attack group in Sheffield

A gang of people in their twenties armed with weapons assaulted a group of four men in Sheffield.

The attack happened on Sunday, October 30 at around 1.30am near the Washington pub in Fitzwilliam Street.

Police said the gang - which included 10 men - were armed with weapons, including knives, when they carried out the assault on the group.

They have today released an appeal for witnesses to the attack to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "They are described as being Somalian, between the ages of 20 and 28-years-old, and one of the group is reported to have been wearing a grey or white hooded top.

"One of the men from the group of four, a 25-year-old man, suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

"It is believed that a black Fiat Punto was travelling through the area at the time of the assault and officers are keen to trace the driver of this car."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.