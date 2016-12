FIREFIGHTERS are dealing with a blaze at a garage on Church Street in Castleford town centre.

Crews were called to deal with the blaze at the two-storey vehicle repair garage just before 7pm tonight. (Sun Dec 11)

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the building is 100 per cent involved in fire.

Crews from Castleford, Normanton and Pontefract are at the scene along with an aerial appliance from Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police have said Church Street is closed while the incident is being dealt with.