A car garage caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters were called to the garage on Low Mill Lane, Ravensthorpe, at 3.20am this morning (Saturday), after reports it was on fire.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the entire garage near Dewsbury was ablaze when crews arrived.

They used two large jets and called in an aerial appliance ladder to help extinguish the fire.

Crews were still on scene dousing the remainder of flames at 7am today.