Gas leak triggers evacuation at business park in North Yorkshire

Business premises were evacuated following a major gas leak in North Yorkshire today.

North Yorkshire Police said around 50 people were moved outside a safety cordon as a precaution following the leak at a business park on Station Road, Brompton-on-Swale, near Richmond, at about 9am.

Nearby homes were not evacuated but residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed while Northern Gas engineers dealt with the problem.

Staff were allowed to return to the affected premises at around 10.10am.