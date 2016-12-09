Gender pay gap benefits male finance managers but not parking wardens

THE financial sector has emerged among the worst performers in a comparison of gender pay gaps.

Government figures reveal that male managers and directors of finance institutions are paid on average 35 per cent more than woman in similar roles.

Printers’ salaries are also heavily weighted in favour of men, and male supervisors in the construction and building trades can be paid 45pc more than their female counterparts.

The figures emerged as the government’s Equalities Office launched a website that allows workers to search for average wages in their profession, in advance of legislation requiring large employers to report gender pay and gender bonus pay gaps from next April.

Midwives, probation officers, fitness instructors and parking wardens are listed among the jobs in which women are likely to out-earn men.

Equalities minister Justine Greening said it was up to employers to tackle pay gaps in their organisations, but added: “We need to shine a light on our workplaces to see where there is more to do to.”