Genes are controlled by ‘nano footballs, scientists find

Genes are controlled by structures of molecules which look like footballs but are 10m times smaller, researchers in York have found.

The so-called “nano footballs” were discovered by placing microscopic glowing probes inside yeast cells in order to determine whether a gene is “switched” on or off.

Scientists at the University of York discovered that the switches did not operate independently, as previously thought, but as spherical football-like clusters of seven to ten molecules.

Prof Mark Leake, who led the work, said: “Our ability to see inside living cells, one molecule at a time, is simply breathtaking.

“The textbooks all suggested that single molecules were used to switch genes on and off, not these crazy nano footballs that we observed.”

The university says the research could provide insights into cancer and other health problems associated with genetic disorders.

Scientists have long known that controlling which genes are switched on or off at a particular time is fundamental to life. The York team said their next step would be to extend the research into more complex areas and ultimately into human cells.