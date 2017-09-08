‘Geoffrey Boycott still has my tupperware’

THERESA MAY presented the Test Match Special team with homemade brownies as she took part in a British cultural institution.

The Prime Minister was the lunchtime guest in the BBC commentary box as England took on the West Indies at Lords.

Mrs May said the brownies were her second attempt at a sweet gift for the TMS team, her first having been intercepted by Yorkshire cricketing legend Geoffrey Boycott.

“Geoffrey Boycott has still got my Tupperware,” she joked.

Mrs May named Boycott as her favourite cricketer because of “the fact that he stuck in there and just got on with the job”, but admitted she had never seen him live. She also revealed she had never played cricket seriously herself, only taking part in French cricket sessions in the garden as a girl.

She said the brownies were “made with my own fair hands”, prompting presenter Jonathan Agnew to joke that she had “got your priorities right” in spending time cooking for the TMS team rather than running the country.

“I’m a woman, I can multi-task and do them both at the same time,” retorted the Prime Minister.

Asked whether she felt personally hurt by the election result, Mrs May told Test Match Special: “It is difficult to go into an election thinking, working, hoping for a particular result and then getting a different result.

“As the leader of the party, of course you have to take it to a degree personally and you have to accept that responsibility. Any election campaign, particularly one that has gone like that, you have to look back and say `What should we have done? What did we do that we shouldn’t have done? What did we not do?’”

She added: “I get frustrated (that) people used the term ‘robotic’ about me during that campaign. I don’t think I’m in the least robotic, what I really enjoy is getting out there, talking to people, hearing from them, understanding what the issues are for them.”