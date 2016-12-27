George Michael’s family ‘touched by outpouring of love’ from fans

George Michael’s family and close friends have been “touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love” from fans since the pop star’s tragic death, his publicist has said.

In a statement, she praised the “many, many kind words” and airplay given to his hits since the 53-year-old singer died at his home in Oxfordshire.

The statement also said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death on Christmas Day, which was reported to have been caused by heart failure.

It came as crowds of people continued to gather at the star’s London home on Tuesday to lay flowers as a mark of respect.