Giant sea of beautiful flowers in Leeds

A beautiful sea of thousands of handmade forget me nots has appeared at Leeds City Museum to raise awareness of dementia.

The flowers, which symbolise love and memories, have been created by residents and organisations across Leeds ahead of International Day of Older People this Sunday, October 1.

26 September 2017...... Natalie Haigh from the Leeds City Museum where forget-me-nots have been made by organisations and people in Leeds to raise awareness of dementia. Picture Tony Johnson.

Staff and volunteers at the museum have been working all week to spread the flowers across the giant map of Leeds in the museum’s Brodrick Hall, recognising the city’s drive to become dementia friendly.

Forget me nots are the emblem of Dementia Friends, an Alzheimer’s Society Initiative.

Lucy Moore, Leeds Museums and Galleries project co-ordinator, said: “We are grateful for the overwhelming support from groups and individuals from across the city and it’s been incredibly moving to see this project bring thousands of people in communities across Leeds together to support and raise awareness of those in our city and beyond who are living with dementia.

“Dementia can have a devastating impact on people’s lives but by working together to make the city a place where those people and their family feel safe, secure and welcome, we can do our bit to make Leeds a dementia friendly city.”

The museum will celebrate International Day of Older People this Sunday with poetry readings, choir performances, object handling, tea and cake.

Giving Voice Choir an inclusive choir for all adults with neurological conditions and their carers funded by Leeds Community Healthcare charity, will also be performing.

Councillor Rebecca Charlwood, Leeds City Council executive member for health, wellbeing and adults, said: “This beautiful display is a fantastic show of support and solidarity for those living with dementia, their families and the many people working so hard to make Leeds a dementia friendly city.

“By linking our communities together, we can create a network so that people with dementia know they are safe and supported where ever they are in our city.”

International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) is held each year on October 1 and will see organisations hold events to celebrate the contribution that older people make to the city.