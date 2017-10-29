Gift of time for mum’s on anniversary of baby’s death

The MOTHER of a baby boy who survived heart surgery at a Leeds hospital but tragically died aged 12-months after contracting pneumonia is set to make a donation to help other grieving mums on Halloween – the third anniversary of his death.

Samantha Jameson-Briggs, 30, of Stanley, Wakefield has helped raised £1,600 on behalf of baby and child bereavement support charity Angel Wings to buy a special moses basket which gives newly bereaved mothers the opportunity to spend extra time with their babies.

She is set to present the cooled ‘cuddle cot’ to Howarth funeral directors on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, on Tuesday (Oct 31)

Her son Logan Jameson-Briggs was diagnosed as having Down’s syndrome and a hole in his heart soon after he was born in October 2013.

He underwent heart surgery and an operation to fit a pacemaker aged three-months at Leeds Children’s Heart Unit at Leeds General Infirmary.

Logan recovered and was attending nursery school when he fell ill in October 2014 .

An inquest at Wakefield heard Logan had contracted a chest infection and died of bronchio pneumonia on October 31 2014.

Mrs Jameson-Briggs staged a series fundraising events which have raised around £6,000 for the Leeds Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, the Sick Children’s Trust and the Wakefield District Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

She started fundraising for the cuddle cot last year after she was contacted by the Angel Wings charity.

Mrs Jameson-Briggs, said: The idea of a cuddle cot is for mothers who know they are going to have still born baby.

“It gives parents extra time with their baby that they normally wouldn’t have. It is time to do simple things, whether it’s giving the baby a first bath or dressing it. The key is the extra time people are given, whether it’s a couple of hours, a day or a couple of days.”