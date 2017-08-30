Girl, 11, hurt after collision with motorcycle on footpath in Castleford

Have your say

An 11-year-old girl was hurt after being involved in a collision on a footpath with a motorcycle in Castleford.

The crash happened on Sunday at around 3pm on The Croft.

Police said the girl was sitting stationary on the bicycle with friends on a footpath when the collision occurred.

A yellow motorcycle or moped then mounted the footpath, and collided with the child’s bicycle.

The girl was thrown from her bike and suffered minor injuries.

The rider and passenger on the motorcycle fled the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via, 101 quoting crime reference 13170400557.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.