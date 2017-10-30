Girl, 14, handed rehab order for shoplifting and setting off fire alarm

A 14-year-old Scarborough girl has been given a youth rehabilitation order and her parent ordered to pay compensation after she was convicted of shoplifting and setting off a fire alarm.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Scarborough Magistrates on Tuesday last week where she pleaded guilty to four offences of shoplifting between September 1-29, and falsely activating a fire alarm at licensed premises on September 24.

As a result of the fire alarm, the building in Westborough was evacuated and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

The girl was also given a supervision order and curfew under electronic tag.

Detective Constable David Adams, said: “Activating the fire alarm caused utter distress and panic to the people inside the premises, the owner lost valuable business, and had to pay for the damage to the fire alarm.

“The fire service were severely inconvenienced at a time when public spending cuts are affecting all emergency services. Thankfully there were no other emergencies at the time requiring their services.

“While the girl may have thought it was an amusing prank, the harsh reality is that if there was someone in genuine need of assistance, her selfish actions could have had devastating consequences for an innocent person.”