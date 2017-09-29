Girl, 16, appears in court over stabbing of school welfare officer

Have your say

A 16-year-old girl has appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of a welfare officer stabbed at a school.

Joy Simon, 61, was injured in an incident at Winterton Community Academy, near Scunthorpe, on Monday morning.

The teenage girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in youth detention accommodation at a hearing at Hull Crown Court on Friday.

She is charged with attempted murder and carrying a small kitchen knife on school premises and is expected to go on trial on December 11.

The girl sat in the glass-fronted dock with a security officer and looked at the floor during the 40-minute hearing, occasionally glancing towards the front of the court.

She spoke to confirm her name and nodded when Judge Jeremy Richardson QC asked her if she understood what he had told her.

The girl's parents were in the public gallery of the court and she waved to them as she left the dock.

The case was adjourned for a further case management hearing at Hull Crown Court on October 30.