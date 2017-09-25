Girl, 16, arrested after woman stabbed at secondary school

A 16-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a welfare officer was stabbed at a secondary school.

The victim, a 61-year-old woman, suffered non-life threatening wounds in the attack just before 9am on Monday at Winterton Community Academy in North Lincolnshire.

Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson, from Humberside Police, said: "Staff at the school and police officers responded to this isolated incident very quickly, and one person is currently in custody as a result.

"There was no disruption to any other children, non of whom witnessed the incident. Children at the school have not been directly affected by this

The school's headteacher, Gareth Morris, said parents would be updated throughout the day.

He said: "We are keen to reassure parents and the community that this is an isolated incident and that the school remains open.

"We will support our staff directly affected and will be keeping parents updated throughout the day."