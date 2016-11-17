Girl Guide is an inspiration to others

A brave girl Guide has received a prestigious award for showing determination in the face of childhood cancer.

Tyler Manley, 11, was presented with the Guide Association’s Guiding Star Award for her commitment to the organisation’s activities despite battling a brain tumour.

The youngster, of Crosshills near Skipton, has been a Brownie since the age of seven and joined the village’s Guide unit as soon as she was old enough.

After being treated for medullblastoma, Tyler lost the ability to walk and talk, but carried on attending Bronwie and Guide meetings, including a county camp.

The Guiding Star is awarded only on rare occasions to members who have shown exceptional courage in saving a life or coping with serious illness. Leeds Guide leader and county commissioner Gillian Ainsley presented her with the award.

“Tyler has always thrown herself into all activities despite her disabilities. All her friends in Brownies and Guides and in fact everyone who has met Tyler has been inspired by her commitment to Guiding and her determination to join in everything,” she said.

“She is an outstanding young lady and an asset to her Guide unit. Tyler is very determined and does not let any difficulty stop her enjoying a full and exciting Guide programme with her friends. A great example of how Girlguiding is for all girls and that girls can do anything.”