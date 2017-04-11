Girl suffered shock after fire engulfed bedroom of Huddersfield house

A girl was left suffering from shock after escaping a fire which caused extensive damage to a house in Huddersfield today.

Three fire engines were dispatched to St James Road in the Marsh area at around 12.15pm after the fire began in a first floor bedroom.

Crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick found the bedroom was completely engulfed in flames, with the rest of the house filling with smoke.

They used four sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reels to bring the blaze under control, while clearing the smoke with a high-powered fan.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokeswoman said a girl suffering from shock had been given oxygen therapy by firefighters but did not need hospital treatment.