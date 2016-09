A glider has overshot the runway of Wolds Gliding Club and crashed on to a road in Pocklington.

The glider crashed at around 2.50pm this afternoon (Friday September 30) on Hodsow Lane.

A police spokesperson said: "Early reports state that the pilot sustained minor injuries and the passenger is unharmed."

The glider is currently partially blocking Hodsow Lane. Traffic is currently being directed around the incident.