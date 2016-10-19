Gluten-free cafe in Yorkshire town up for national award

A Holmfirth cafe is flying the flag for Yorkshire after being nominated for a national award by the special dietary needs sector.

The Olive Tree Cafe, based in Totties Garden Centre, is the only representative of the region among the 22 outlets shortlisted in the Free From Eating Out Awards.

Its gluten-free menu - which includes fish and chips - saw owners Rob Swinn and Sue Brimble being selected to compete for the title after just two years at the helm of the business.

“It would be fantastic to bring the award back to the region,” said Sue.

“We’re thrilled to be shortlisted as it is testament to the hard work of our team of chefs who ensure the food we serve is tasty but also complies with customers’ dietary needs. We’re eagerly awaiting next month’s announcement to see how well we’ve done.”

The winner will be announced at the Food Matters Live even in London’s Excel on November 22.