Going loco: Nine different engines on the tracks in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s annual steam gala is set to welcome visitors from across the region and beyond this weekend.

Up to nine different locomotives will be in steam over the weekend and stations along the line will be hosting special events in celebration of the gala.

PIC: Richard Ponter

And in an NYMR first, two visiting Pannier Tanks will travel across the North York Moors ‘double headed’ – with both locos travelling one in front of the other on the same line.

Chris Price, general manager at the heritage railway, said: “Every year we look forward to our annual steam gala as it just seems to get better and better, and this year looks to be no different.

“We’re honoured to be welcoming such fantastic locomotives and traction engines.”

Events along the 18-mile line – one of the most historic in the North of England – include a beer festival at Levisham and Goathland stations offering real ales from such local breweries as Brass Castle, Helmsley Brewing Co and Baytown.

Tickets for the steam gala are available from the website at www.nymr.co.uk/annual-steam-gala