‘Good luck’ to Yorkshire’s Paralympic athletes in Rio

LEEDS City Council’s leader has sent a good luck message to Yorkshire’s athletes as the Rio Paralympic Games gets underway today.
Athletes from Leeds set to take part include Kadeena Cox, who has been included in both the GB athletics and cycling teams.
Other Leeds athletes set to compete are powerlifter Ali Jawad, swimmer Claire Cashmore, table tennis player Kim Daybell, cyclist David Stone MBE and tennis player Antony Cotterill.
Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake, said: “We would like to wish Team GB and all our Leeds and Yorkshire athletes the very best of luck in the Rio Paralympic Games.
“We cannot wait to see them perform on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages, and as always all of our local athletes can be guaranteed of tremendous support from the Leeds and Yorkshire public.
“A special Yorkshire homecoming event is of course being held in Leeds on September 28 which will be a fantastic way in which to recognise and congratulate all of our Paralympic and Olympic athletes on their performances in Rio.”
Three athletes from Wakefield district have been selected for the Paralympics GB team.
Leah Evans from Castleford and Sophie Carrigill from Wakefield will represent the nation in the women’s wheelchair basketball team.
Jamie Stead from Normanton, a member of the wheelchair rugby team, will be in action on September 18.
Wakefield Council leader Coun Peter Box, said: “We are extremely proud that we have three local athletes in Rio.
“It takes years of hard work and dedication to reach the top level in sport and be eligible for selection to represent your country. Good luck to our local athletes and all of Paralympics GB team in the Rio Paralympics.
“I hope their example will also encourage others to get involved in sport and to strive to achieve their goals.”
Yorkshire athletes competing in Rio
Athletics
Kadeena Cox – Leeds
Jo Butterfield - Doncaster
Jade Jones - Middlesbrough
Hannah Cockroft - Halifax
Cycling
Kadeena Cox - Leeds
Karen Darke - Halifax
David Stone MBE - Leeds
Adam Duggleby (pilot for Steve Bate) - Hull
Judo
Chris Skelley - Hull
Powerlifting
Ali Jawad - Leeds
Rowing
Laurence Whiteley - Northallerton
Grace Clough - Sheffield
Swimming
James Crisp - Sheffield
Jonathan Booth - Huddersfield
Claire Cashmore - Leeds
Table Tennis
Will Bayley - Sheffield
Sue Gilroy MBE - Barnsley
Ross Wilson - Sheffield
Kim Daybell - Sheffield/Leeds
Jack Hunter-Spivey - Sheffield
David Wetherhill - Sheffield
Aaron McKibbin - Sheffield
Wheelchair Basketball
Ian Sagar - Barnsley
Phill Pratt - Sheffield
Harry Brown - Halifax
Terry Bywater - Redcar/Middlesbrough
Katie Morrow - Sheffield
Leah Evans - Castleford
Sophie Carrigill - Wakefield
Wheelchair Rugby
Coral Batey - Bradford
Gavin Walker - Rotherham
Jamie Stead - Normanton
Tennis
Antony Cotterill - Wortley