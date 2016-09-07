‘Good luck’ to Yorkshire’s Paralympic athletes in Rio

LEEDS City Council’s leader has sent a good luck message to Yorkshire’s athletes as the Rio Paralympic Games gets underway today.

Athletes from Leeds set to take part include Kadeena Cox, who has been included in both the GB athletics and cycling teams.

Other Leeds athletes set to compete are powerlifter Ali Jawad, swimmer Claire Cashmore, table tennis player Kim Daybell, cyclist David Stone MBE and tennis player Antony Cotterill.

Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake, said: “We would like to wish Team GB and all our Leeds and Yorkshire athletes the very best of luck in the Rio Paralympic Games.

“We cannot wait to see them perform on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages, and as always all of our local athletes can be guaranteed of tremendous support from the Leeds and Yorkshire public.

“A special Yorkshire homecoming event is of course being held in Leeds on September 28 which will be a fantastic way in which to recognise and congratulate all of our Paralympic and Olympic athletes on their performances in Rio.”

Coun Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council

Three athletes from Wakefield district have been selected for the Paralympics GB team.

Leah Evans from Castleford and Sophie Carrigill from Wakefield will represent the nation in the women’s wheelchair basketball team.

Jamie Stead from Normanton, a member of the wheelchair rugby team, will be in action on September 18.

Wakefield Council leader Coun Peter Box, said: “We are extremely proud that we have three local athletes in Rio.

“It takes years of hard work and dedication to reach the top level in sport and be eligible for selection to represent your country. Good luck to our local athletes and all of Paralympics GB team in the Rio Paralympics.

“I hope their example will also encourage others to get involved in sport and to strive to achieve their goals.”

Yorkshire athletes competing in Rio

Athletics

Kadeena Cox – Leeds

Jo Butterfield - Doncaster

Jade Jones - Middlesbrough

Hannah Cockroft - Halifax

Cycling

Kadeena Cox - Leeds

Karen Darke - Halifax

David Stone MBE - Leeds

Adam Duggleby (pilot for Steve Bate) - Hull

Judo

Chris Skelley - Hull

Powerlifting

Ali Jawad - Leeds

Rowing

Laurence Whiteley - Northallerton

Grace Clough - Sheffield

Swimming

James Crisp - Sheffield

Jonathan Booth - Huddersfield

Claire Cashmore - Leeds

Table Tennis

Will Bayley - Sheffield

Sue Gilroy MBE - Barnsley

Ross Wilson - Sheffield

Kim Daybell - Sheffield/Leeds

Jack Hunter-Spivey - Sheffield

David Wetherhill - Sheffield

Aaron McKibbin - Sheffield

Wheelchair Basketball

Ian Sagar - Barnsley

Phill Pratt - Sheffield

Harry Brown - Halifax

Terry Bywater - Redcar/Middlesbrough

Katie Morrow - Sheffield

Leah Evans - Castleford

Sophie Carrigill - Wakefield

Wheelchair Rugby

Coral Batey - Bradford

Gavin Walker - Rotherham

Jamie Stead - Normanton

Tennis

Antony Cotterill - Wortley