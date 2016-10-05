Google’s new Pixel smartphone ‘marks start of new era in computing’

Google has revealed its new own-built smartphone, Pixel, which the tech giant says has been created with artificial intelligence at its centre.

The Pixel has Google Assistant built into its software, the firm’s artificial intelligence program which is designed to understand context in conversations and help with tasks.

The new phone was unveiled at an event in San Francisco, and comes in both a 5in and 5.5in size, the latter known as the Pixel XL.

It has been billed by Google as housing the “best smartphone camera ever made” and is the first device to be built to work with Google’s new Daydream virtual reality platform.

Users will be able to access the Assistant AI program from any screen on the device, and it will be able to understand context.

Google chief Sundar Pichai said the Pixel marked the beginning of a new era in computing and smartphones.

“We’re at a seminal moment in computing,” he said.

“We’ve always had big shifts in computing in every 10 years or so. It began in the 1980s with personal computers. In the 90s the web arrived, and it was the biggest platform shift ever.

“Ten years later in the mid-2000s, we had the smartphone revolution. Now the shift continues. We are evolving from a mobile first to AI first world.”

The Pixel will start at £599 in the UK, with the larger Pixel XL at £719.

Google also revealed the first virtual reality headset for its new Daydream VR platform, Daydream View.

Unlike rival headsets - including Samsung’s Gear VR - View is finished in fabric, a conscious design decision aimed at replicating the type of materials used in other wearable products.

The new headset is powered by placing the new Pixel smartphone into it, though Google did also confirm that future Android phones would also come with Daydream support.

It will enable users to watch YouTube videos and access Google Maps in virtual reality, as well as play games.

The headset is also supported by a companion controller that can be used as a remote as well as a way to write and draw in virtual reality.

The tech giant revealed that the View headset will go on sale in November.

The tech giant’s popular Chromecast streaming device has also been updated to now support 4K definition for the first time, as well as high dynamic range (HDR) content, which offers better picture quality.

The new Chromecast Ultra will cost £69 when it launches later this year.

Google also introduced a range of new products aimed at creating a “smart home”.

This included Google WiFi, a new system of small WiFi receivers placed around a home to build a network that will improve signal, the internet company said.

The system will also enable users to control access to the internet - for example, to turn off WiFi during meal times.

As expected, the firm’s smart speaker which aims to rival Amazon’s recently-launched Echo was also unveiled.

Google Home is voice-controlled and can be used to manage and control other smart appliances, as well as using artificial intelligence to answer questions.

However, both Google Home and WiFi are yet to be given UK release dates, though the tech company did confirm plans to bring both systems to British customers in the future.

