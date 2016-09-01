​​Building products firm Alumasc Group​ reported a record order book and its fifth successive year of profit growth​, boosted by strong trading at its Timloc housebuilding products division in Goole​.

Alumasc said that Timloc is outperforming ​the ​rest of the​ ​UK house building products​ ​sector.

​Following Timloc's success, Alumasc has plans to move to a new ​80​,000 sq ft facility in the East Yorkshire town ​by the end of next year.

​Chief executive Paul Hooper said:​ "Timloc has trebled its profits since we bought it 10 years ago. It has the highest operating margins in the group.

"It's been so successful, it's getting to capacity now and we will move to bigger premises a mile away next to the M62 outside Goole."

Alumasc said revenue ​rose 10 per cent to £8.6m ​in the ​h​ousebuilding division and operating profit ​rose​ 25​ per cent​ to £1​.​4m, reflecting another record year for Timloc.

T​he group said it is still too close to the June referendum to predict with confidence any change in​ ​prospects for the wider economy.

​It said the impact of the fall in sterling is limited at current levels and its businesses have not detected any significant change in demand for products and services.

Analyst Clyde Lewis at Peel Hunt said: "Full year results were slightly better than expected with underlying ​pre-tax profits​ up 7​ per cent​ at £8.3m.

​"​The disposal of the last engineered products business in ​the second half​ has meant the group is now wholly focused on niche building products.

​"​To date no impact from the referendum has been seen and consequently forecasts are unchanged for ​the full year​17/18. Despite the recent strong share price rally we continue to believe the shares look good value ​."​