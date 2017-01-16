Gordons appoints top flight litigation lawyer to the team

LAW FIRM Gordons has announced the appointment of banking litigation solicitor Andrew Breckenridge as a partner within its commercial litigation team.

Mr Breckenridge arrives at Gordons following more than seven years in Leeds with national law firm DWF where he was head of banking litigation.

He has over 25 years’ experience as a litigation solicitor and is well-known in the national banking litigation market.

Highly rated by key sector directories The Legal 500 and Chambers UK, the 2016 edition of the former describes him as providing “an impressive service, which is always ahead of the game”, whilst the 2017 version of the latter states he is applauded for his “flexible approach, efficient speed of response, knowledge and incredible client focus”.

Mr Breckenridge said: “Gordons stands apart due to the strength of its brand, the firm’s refreshing real-world approach to the law and the high calibre client relationships this helps create.

“It is also a business with clear plans about its continued evolution and the role that banking litigation will play in that. It is an exciting time to join Gordons and I am looking forward to further developing relationships with colleagues and clients within the regional market place and beyond to grow our litigation offer.”

Gordons senior partner, John Holden, said: “Andrew is an outstanding lawyer with an instinctive ability to provide clients with clarity amongst the complexity of banking litigation.

“He has an excellent reputation regionally and nationally, combined with a real desire to further grow our strong commercial litigation service.

“Andrew’s appointment is a clear statement of our ongoing strategy to continually evolve and enhance our business for the benefit of our clients.

“We look forward to him playing a significant role in the firm’s future.”

Mr Breckenridge acts for banks and other financial services businesses across a wide range of issues such as complex secured recoveries, professional negligence and mortgage fraud, operational loss and claims against lenders including for alleged mis-selling.

Gordons has offices in Leeds and Bradford and employs 196 people.