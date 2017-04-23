Gough & Kelly will oversee Tour security

A Leeds security firm is to keep cyclists and spectators safe this weekend when the Tour de Yorkshire returns to the region.

Gough & Kelly is preparing to reprise its Tour de Yorkshire role when the race visits North Yorkshire this weekend.

The Gough & Kelly team will be responsible for the safety of cyclists and spectators as the event comes to Tadcaster for the Stage Two start on Saturday.

The firm was appointed on the strength of its sporting events credentials and long-standing work with Leeds United and Castleford Tigers to oversee security for the Tour de France in York in 2014 and Tour de Yorkshire in 2015.

The firm has been appointed by Selby District Council to handle the security.

Gough & Kelly operations director Ian Crawford said: “We’re looking forward to seeing Tadcaster in the spotlight.

“It will be fantastic for the town following the reopening of the bridge in February.

“It promises to be a very exciting stage in the race, and Tadcaster has pulled out all the stops to make it a day out to remember.

“The ‘publicity caravan’ and team buses will be there, there’s a charity bike ride starting between the two main race starts and the town’s annual duck race, which will see more than two thousand ducks set off from the bridge, is also taking place on the day.

“We’re expecting a lot of people will come along to support the cyclists, enjoy the entertainment and activities the town is putting on and soak up the atmosphere.

“It’s a huge coup to be part of such a high profile and popular event in our home county, and we’re very proud and excited to be involved.”

Stage Two of the Tour de Yorkshire covers 122.5km, including a climb and two sprints.

From Tadcaster, the race will head to Knaresborough and on to Ripon, passing Fountains Abbey before finishing in Harrogate.

Established in 1988, Gough & Kelly provides security products and services to businesses, local authorities, sporting venues, schools, colleges and universities across Yorkshire.

Based in the Bramley area of the city it includes Morrisons, DHL, Volkswagen, Her Majesty’s Prison Service and Ringways amongst it clients.