Government launches review of emergency flood plans

Michael Gove has appointed a former army chief who played a key role in the invasion of Iraq to conduct a national review of emergency flood preparations.

The audit is designed to assess the effectiveness of more than 600 flood contingency plans that have been drawn up by local authorities and emergency services across the country.

It will be conducted by Major General Tim Cross, who was involved in preparations for the 2003 Iraq war and in the subsequent restoration efforts.

He is due to complete the review in May of next year, to feed into a wider assessment of multi-agency flood planning.

Announcing the review in a written statement to Parliament, Mr Gove stressed that it forms just one part of the Government’s ongoing work to address flood risk.

"We are investing £2.5 billion to better protect the country from flooding. This includes over 1,500 flood defence schemes, which will better protect more than 300,000 properties by 2021," he wrote.

"As we approach winter, we have improved our capability to deploy military assistance and invested in our ability to respond to flooding. The Environment Agency now has 25 miles of temporary barriers and we have 1,200 military troops trained to assist in flood response.

"Today I am announcing that Defra and the Environment Agency will be undertaking a review of multi-agency flood plans produced by local resilience forums in England. These plans are used by local responders - including the emergency services, local authorities, local NHS and others - to coordinate their response to flood incidents.

"[The] Review will look at the effectiveness and consistency of current flood plans. It will also identify good practice and advise on how it can be spread, to help make sure we have the best plans in place across the country."